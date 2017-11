National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a major feat, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed the world's highest motorable road in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, passing through Umlingla Top at a height of over 19,300 feet.The feat was achieved under 'Project Himank' of the organisation. Being close to Hanle, the 86km long strategic road connects Chisumle and Demchok villages, located 230 km from Leh. These villages are stone's throw away from the India-China border in eastern sector, a spokesman of BRO said.