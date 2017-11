National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

BSNL has announced a new “Loot Lo” offer for its postpaid subscribers, which can be availed starting November 1. Under the offer, BSNL is offering upto 60 percent discount and 500 percent more data on its postpaid plans. The state-run telecom operator is offering upto 60 percent discounts on seven of its postpaid plans. The plans on which the offer is applicable are Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 799, Rs 1125 and Rs 1525, and can be availed pan India. BSNL is also offering 500 percent more data with all its postpaid plans and is valid for all postpaid plans having fixed monthly charges. BSNL’s Rs 99 and Rs 149 plans now offer free 500MB data usage respectively whereas the plans worth Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 525, Rs 725 , Rs 799 , Rs 1125, will now offer free data usage of 3GB, 7GB, 15GB, 30GB, 60GB, and 90GB respectively. The Rs 1525 offers unlimited data without any speed restriction.