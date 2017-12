‘ఏయ్, నేను లోకల్.. నన్నే డబ్బు కట్టమంటావా?..’, టోల్ ప్లాజా ఉద్యోగినిపై వాహనదారుడి వీరంగం!

National

Ramesh Babu

On Thursday morning, a woman toll booth employee was harassed at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon. The incident took place around 11:15 am today. The accused asked the toll booth operator to let him pass without paying the toll charges. She asked for the identification documents which agitated the man, and then he started hitting the woman toll operator. The operator was posted at booth number 23 when the accused asked for a free passage.