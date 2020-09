English summary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought prosecution sanction from the Union government against former defence secretary and Comptroller and Auditor General of India Shashi Kant Sharma, former Air-Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar, and three other Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in connection with the alleged Rs 3,727-crore AgustaWestland chopper scam, people familiar with the development said.