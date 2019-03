ఎన్నికలను వాయిదా వేసే ఆలోచనే లేదు: కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల ప్రధాన కమిషనర్

English summary

Lucknow: The general elections in the country will be held on time, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said Friday, amid tensions between India and Pakistan. The CEC is in the Uttar Pradesh capital for the past two days to review poll preparations in the state. "The election in the country will be held on time," Arora told reporters here when asked about the poll schedule in the wake of tensions between the two countries. He said as per a new notification of the commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country.