ఎన్నికల్లో గెలిచింది భార్య.. ఆసుపత్రి పాలైంది భర్త, కారణం అదేనా?

Samajwadi Party leader Shahid Abbasi was a happy man on Saturday evening — his wife Nazreen had won election from Rashid Nagar ward and the entire family was busy in celebrations. However, Abbasi’s joy was short-lived as his condition suddenly deteriorated and he had to be rushed to the intensive care unit of a city hospital for urgent treatment.Abbasi, a former leader of Samajwadi Party (SP) corporators, was allegedly served poisonous sweets at a felicitation ceremony to mark his wife’s victory in the recently-held civic body elections. భార్య గెలుపుని హర్షించలేని భర్తలూ ఉంటారని ఈ ఘటన రుజువు చేస్తోంది. మున్సిపల్ ఎన్నికల్లో తన భార్య విజయం సాధించిన ఆనందంలో విషం కలిపిన మిఠాయిలు తిని ఓ భర్త ఆసుపత్రి పాలయ్యాడు.