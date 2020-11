షాకింగ్: మరో బడా బ్యాంకు ఢమాల్ -లక్ష్మి విలాస్ బ్యాంక్‌ విత్ డ్రాలపై కేంద్రం సంచలన ఆంక్షలు

English summary

The central government on Tuesday placed Tamil Nadu-based private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a moratorium, capping withdrawals from its customers' accounts at ₹ 25,000 a month, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. However, depositors will be allowed to withdraw more than ₹ 25,000 with permission from the Reserve Bank of India for purposes such as medical treatment, payment of higher education and marriage expenses, the ministry said.