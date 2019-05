మోడీపై పోరు ... మమతా బెనర్జీకి మద్దతుగా పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ లో ప్రచారం చెయ్యనున్న చంద్రబాబు

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in poll rallies of his West Bengal counterpart, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in the state. Naidu will arrive here Wednesday morning and participate in two campaign rallies of Banerjee one scheduled at Jhargram and the second at Haldia. After spending Wednesday night at Haldia, Naidu, who is also the Telegu Desam Party president, will speak at another campaign rally at Kharagpur the next day, After the meeting in Kharagpur, both the chief ministers will head towards Kolkata where they are likely to have a close door meeting on Thursday evening, he said adding Naidu is scheduled to leave that night itself, the source said.