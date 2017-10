National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Supreme Court’s ban on the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and NCR dampened the spirits of many enthusiasts who were looking forward to celebrating a cracking Diwali. Headed by Justice AK Sikri, a three-judge bench of the apex court upheld the November 11, 2016, order that suspended all licences permitting “sale of fireworks wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR”. A quick look through the Internet will show how many people, including Chetan Bhagat were not exactly pleased with the SC’s decision. The best-selling author, who has an active social media presence, took to Twitter to share his opinion about the ban and raised some pertinent questions.