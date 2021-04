కోబ్రా జవాన్ రాకేశ్వర్ సేఫ్, ఇదిగో ఫోటో -మావోయిస్టుల అనూహ్య ఎత్తుగడలు -అడవిలోకెళ్లిన మధ్యవర్తులు

English summary

A day after purportedly releasing a statement claiming that they abducted a jawan during a recent gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the Maoists on Wednesday released the picture of missing Central Reserve Police Force’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) commando Rakeshwar Singh Minhas. Local journalists in Sukma and Bijapur claimed that they received the photograph sent by a Maoist leader.