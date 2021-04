English summary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Chhattisgarh on Monday, two days after 22 security personnel were killed in an ambush by the Maoists in south Bastar’s Tarrem. One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando is still missing. During his day-long visit, Mr. Shah is expected to visit Jagdalpur where he will attend the wreath-laying ceremony for those killed.