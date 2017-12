National

Information that the downed Heron UAV, belonging to the Indian Army that landed about 20 km inside Chinese territory in the Doklam plateau region more than two weeks ago, is in “decent” physical condition, has sparked big security leak concerns in the Indian establishment. What is adding to the worry is that the Heron was equipped with the capability to return back to base on its own in the event of loss of contact with the ground control so why it did not come back is a puzzle Indian experts are trying to solve besides the fact as to why China strongly protested only after two weeks after the drone was downed.