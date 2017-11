చైనా అభ్యంతరం.. అయినా ఆగని నిర్మలా సీతారామన్!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

China today objected to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying her tour of the "disputed area" is not conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the region. Sitharaman yesterday visited forward army posts in remote Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China to take stock of the defence preparedness. "As to Indian Defence Minister visit to Arunachal Pradesh, you must be very clear about China's position," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing. "There is a dispute on the eastern section of the China- India boundary. So this visit by the Indian side to the disputed area is not conducive to the peace and tranquillity of the relevant region," she said in a response to a question.