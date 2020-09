English summary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused China of failing to respect bilateral pacts as he pinned the blame on China for the ongoing crisis in Ladakh. Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Rajnath Singh said, The amassing of the troops by China goes against the 1993 & 1996 Agreements. Respecting and strictly observing Line of Actual Control is the basis for peace and tranquility in the border areas.