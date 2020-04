View this post on Instagram

Listen listen listen... there are many important things in this story 1. She didnt have any symptoms so how did they deal with her 2. How she is feeling now 3. What prompted her to get tested 4. Can people visit 5. How did BBPM do the contact tracing system work And most importantly support the health workers - they are our superheroes Thank you @diyanise for sharing your story with us