స్టాక్ మార్కెట్ల రికార్డ్ క్లోజింగ్: సరికొత్త గరిష్టాల వద్ద ముగిసిన సెన్సెక్స్, నిఫ్టీ..

Nifty and Sensex touched record high for the second day, after Metal, Oil & Energy and Energy offered strong gains in today’s trading hours. SAIL and Hindalco among top Metal Index gainers, while OMCs end the Oil & Gas Index in green zone. At 3:30 PM, the S&P BSE Sensex closed trade at 33,147 up by 104 points, while NSE Nifty closed at 10,343, up by 48 points. The BSE Mid-cap Index ended trade at by 0.52% at 16,334 whereas BSE Small-cap Index is trading up by 0.57% at 17,256. HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil, Cipla, and Hindalco are among the gainers, whereas Indiabulls Housing Finance, HCL Technologies, SBI Bank, Ambuja Cement, and ICICI bank have lost steam on NSE. Some buying seen in Capital Goods, Energy, Metals, Basic Materials, Finance, Industrials, Metals, and Oil&Gas,while Telecom, and Consumer Durables sectors showed weakness on the BSE.