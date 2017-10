శశికళకు ఐదు రోజులు షరుతులతో పెరోల్, చెన్నై సిటీ పోలీసు కమిషనర్ దే పూర్తి బాధ్యత!

National

Mallikarjuna

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

TTV Dhinakaran reaches Bengaluru Jail where Sasikala is lodged pic.twitter.com/CLoJHW9Gdm

TTV Dhinakaran reaches Bengaluru Jail where Sasikala is lodged pic.twitter.com/CLoJHW9Gdm

English summary

Conditional parole granted for Sasikala Natarajan for 5 days to visit her ailing husband Natarajan by Parappana Agrahara Central Prison authorities.