అనూహ్యం: గోదీ మీడియాకు కాంగ్రెస్ కౌంటర్ -సొంతగా ‘INC TV’ ప్రారంభం -జర్నలిస్టుల తీరుపై తొలి షో

English summary

The Congress on Wednesday launched its first dedicated digital media platform INC TV. The platform will be available on YouTube. The INC TV YouTube channel was started on March 25, though it does not have any content yet. Leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev were present at a press conference for the event.