జోరుగా కరోనా వ్యాక్సినేషన్: 23 లక్షలమందికి టీకా: మీరెప్పుడు మొదలెడతారు మోడీజీ: రాహుల్

23 lakh people in the world have already received Covid vaccinations. China, US, UK, Russia have started... India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji? pic.twitter.com/cSmT8laNfJ

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Covid vaccinations in India. Sharing a graph, he said that over 23 lakh people in the world have already received Covid vaccinations. China, US, UK, Russia have started the process, but when will India begin.