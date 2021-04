corona cases in india .. భారత్ లో కరోనా డేంజర్ బెల్స్, నిన్న ఒక్క రోజే లక్షా 26వేలకు పైగా కేసులు ,685మరణాలు

English summary

India posted 1,26,789 fresh Covid cases, setting another grim one-day record as the county battles the second wave of infections. 685 deaths in the last 24 hour pushed the total count to 1,66,862.The total number of cases since the first recorded infection in India in January last year now stands at over 1.29 crore, making it the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil.