దేశానికి కరోనా విపత్తు : మహారాష్ట్ర , ఢిల్లీ, ఏపీ ,తెలంగాణాలతో పాటు వివిధ రాష్ట్రాల్లో తాజా పరిస్థితి ఇలా !!

English summary

Corona is creating tension in India. The latest situation in the corona epidemic in different states is as follows. The Maharashtra government has decided towards a complete lockdown in Maharashtra. There is a severe shortage of oxygen in Delhi. The night curfew will continue in Telangana. Section 144 will come into force in Rajasthan from tomorrow. Imposed a weekend lock-down in UP. Kerala night curfew enforced. Weekend lockdown and night curfew are being enforced in Karnataka.