30 కోట్ల మందికి కరోనా హై రిస్క్ .. వ్యాక్సిన్ ఇవ్వటానికి పోల్ బూత్ లాంటి వ్యవస్థ : నీతి ఆయోగ్

English summary

Around 30 crore people categorised as high-risk group will be vaccinated on a priority bases, with frontline workers at the front of the queue, followed by people above 65 years and then those with co-morbidities, states have been told.Niti Aayog member VK Paul, while making a presentation to the chief ministers on Tuesday, said poll booth-like teams will be constituted for vaccine centres and a block-level strategy has been prepared. Paul said government and private doctors will have special responsibility and efforts are being made for public participation and training too