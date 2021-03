English summary

BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday released the party manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, just days ahead of the first phase of election in the BJP-ruled state. In the Assam manifesto, BJP has promised a ‘correct NRC’ along with jobs for the youth and cycles for girl students. Announcing the BJP Assam manifesto, JP Nadda said the party is making 10 commitments to help Assam take the next big leap in the coming five years