వ్యాక్సిన్లపై కేంద్రం కీలక నిర్ణయం -ఆ జిల్లాల్లో 45+ అందరికీ టీకాలు -2వారాల్లోగా చేయాలని రాష్ట్రాలకు ఆదేశం

English summary

In view of an upsurge in coronavirus cases in some districts, the central government has directed all the states to vaccinate all above 45 years of age in the districts that are witnessing a rise in infection cases. The Centre has asked the states to vaccinate those above 45 years within two weeks. In a letter by health secretaries to all states/UTs, the Centre has asked them to expedite vaccination and ensure 100 per cent vaccination to all above 45 years in those districts that are witnessing a surge in the coronavirus cases in the past few days.