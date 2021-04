English summary

One should try and use N95 or KN95 masks, Dr Faheem Younus said on Twitter in response to The Lancet study which asserted that Covid-19 is an airborne pathogen. The solution to dealing with an airborne pathogen, he adds, is to buy two N95 or KN95 masks. You can use one of the masks on one day and leave the other in a paper bag for the next day. "Keep alternating every 24 hours. Reuse for weeks if they aren’t damaged,” said Dr Faheem Younus. He also advised people to try and ditch cloth masks.