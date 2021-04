షాకింగ్: కొవిడ్ ఓ భారీ కుంభకోణం -ఈ తీరు వల్లే కొంప మునిగిందన్న కేంద్రం -మనం అలిసినా వైరస్ ఆగదు

English summary

Ten states in India have seen the most Covid deaths, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary (Ministry of Health) during a press conference on Friday. Referring to the pandemic fatigue which has set in, Agarwal said the country must keep in mind that we are tired but the virus is not. The Union Health Ministry addressed issues such as pandemic fatigue, treatment protocol for Covid patients and the shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals during a press conference on Friday.