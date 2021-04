English summary

Emphasising that the livelihood of the poor needs to be saved, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has refused to impose the lockdown ordered by the Allahabad High Court in five cities of the state. The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered a lockdown in five cities of UP till April 26, considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The lockdown was ordered in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur.