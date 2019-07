ముఝే బాహర్ నిఖాలో : దాహం అని అరుపులు.. శిథిలాల కింద బాలిక నరకయాతన

English summary

Rescue workers in the congested Pimpripada area of north Mumbai are working to get a 10-year-old girl out of the debris of a wall which collapsed, killing 18 persons early Tuesday. A rescue worker said the girl, Sanchita Nalawade, has been crying for help and asking for water since the last few hours. "Shortly after the wall collapsed, we rescued a child from underneath the debris. This girl Sanchita has been crying for help since 2 am," the worker, a local resident, said. "Mujhe bahar nikaalo," has been her repeated plea, he said. The girl's cry for help from under the debris set off a massive rescue effort. Sanchita's faint voice could be heard calling out for water to drink.