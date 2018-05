కశ్మీర్ ఎన్ కౌంటర్: ఉగ్రవాదుల కాల్పుల్లో భారత జవాన్ మృతి

National

oi-Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

#UPDATE : 1 CRPF personnel, who was injured during encounter between terrorists & security forces in Pulwama, has lost his life. Taking advantage of heavy stone pelting terrorists managed to escape. Operation has concluded. #JammuAndKashmir

English summary

An encounter between with terrorists and security forces broke out in the wee hours of the Saturday morning, leaving at least on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan injured.