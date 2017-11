టెక్ సీనియర్లకు క్యాష్ ఆఫర్: కాగ్నిజెంట్ వినూత్న విధానం

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) has asked high performing employees in certain bands to take cash instead of granting stock options as is the norm. In a communication sent to senior managers and associate directors who were rated EA (Exceeds All), the company has asked them to take cash instead of taking employee stock options citing reasons of the buyback program it has embarked upon.