రాహుల్ అధ్యక్షతన తొలి సీడబ్ల్యూసీ భేటీ.. హాజరైన సోనియా, మన్మోహన్

Rahul Gandhi is chairing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Friday, his first after becoming the party president. The CWC is likely to discuss the current political situation in the country, including the ramifications of the Congress’s strong performance in the Gujarat assembly election for the party in future. Party sources said the 2G spectrum case judgment acquitting all the accused is also likely to be discussed. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the alleged scam to the hilt while mounting a fierce campaign against the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.