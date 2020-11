నివర్ బీభత్సం: ఇసుక బస్తాలతో అణు కేంద్రానికి రక్షణ - తీర జిల్లాల్లో 144 సెక్షన్ -ఇదీ తాజా సీన్

English summary

Unit II at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) in neighbouring Kalpakkam was operating at full capacity of 220MW and all the systems were expected to 'successfully' withstand the impact of Cyclone 'Nivar' when it crosses the eastern coast, a top official said on Tuesday. Thirty teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into action across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as Cyclone Nivar moves towards the southern coast of India, NDRF informed.