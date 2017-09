సంచలనం: ముంబయిలో మాఫియా డాన్ దావూద్‌ ఇబ్రహీం సోదరుడు అరెస్ట్‌

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been arrested in Mumbai in connection with a case of extortion. The arrest was made by Pradeep Sharma, a former encounter specialist who heads the Anti-Extortion cell of the Thane Police. The case was filed following the complaint of a Mumbai-based builder.Sources said the builder had alleged that Iqbal Kaskar had made repeated demands for flats even after receiving four flats in Mumbai.