డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ .. అత్యంత విషాదం .. కరోనాతో సీతారాం ఏచూరి కుమారుడి మృతిపై మోడీతో పాటు పలువురి ట్వీట్స్ !!

English summary

Senior Left leader Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish Yechury died of COVID-19 in Delhi this morning. Condolences poured in for the CPI(M) leader and his family after he announced the death of his older son. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Ashish Yechury's death "tragic and untimely". Kerala CM pinarayi vijayan , shashi tharoor , stalin , prashanth bhushan tweeted their Condolences.