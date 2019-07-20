ఢిల్లీ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి షీలా దీక్షిత్ కన్నుమూత
ఢిల్లీ: రాజకీయ కురవృద్ధురాలు సీనియర్ కాంగ్రెస్ మహిళా నేత ఢిల్లీ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి షీలా దీక్షిత్ న్యూఢిల్లీలో తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఆమె వయస్సు 81 సంవత్సరాలు. గత కొంత కాలంగా ఆమె అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతున్నారు.శనివారం ఉదయం పరిస్థితి కాస్త సీరియస్గా మారడంతో ఆమెను 10:30 గంటలకు ఢిల్లీలోని ఓ హాస్పిటల్లో అడ్మిట్ చేశారు. చికిత్స పొందుతూ మధ్యాహ్నం 3.30 గంటలకు షీలా దీక్షిత్ మృతి చెందినట్లు వైద్యులు ధృవీకరించారు.
We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/oNHy23BpAL— Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2019
We are deeply saddened by demise of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit ji. We offer our heartfelt sorrow and condolences to Sheila Ji's family.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 20, 2019
May her soul Rest in peace.
Om Shanti! 💐#SheilaDixit pic.twitter.com/Ya6XNOL4hd
తెలుగు మ్యాట్రిమోనిలో మీకు నచ్చిన జీవిత భాగస్వామి ఎంపికలు - రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!