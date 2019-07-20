  • search
  • Live TV
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
వెంటనే సబ్‌స్క్రైబ్ చేసుకోండి  
ఢిల్లీ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి షీలా దీక్షిత్ కన్నుమూత
View Sample
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ఢిల్లీ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి షీలా దీక్షిత్ కన్నుమూత

    By
    |

    ఢిల్లీ: రాజకీయ కురవృద్ధురాలు సీనియర్ కాంగ్రెస్ మహిళా నేత ఢిల్లీ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి షీలా దీక్షిత్ న్యూఢిల్లీలో తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఆమె వయస్సు 81 సంవత్సరాలు. గత కొంత కాలంగా ఆమె అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతున్నారు.శనివారం ఉదయం పరిస్థితి కాస్త సీరియస్‌గా మారడంతో ఆమెను 10:30 గంటలకు ఢిల్లీలోని ఓ హాస్పిటల్‌లో అడ్మిట్ చేశారు. చికిత్స పొందుతూ మధ్యాహ్నం 3.30 గంటలకు షీలా దీక్షిత్ మృతి చెందినట్లు వైద్యులు ధృవీకరించారు.

    Delhi Ex CM Sheila Dikshit Passes away at 81

    తెలుగు మ్యాట్రిమోనిలో మీకు నచ్చిన జీవిత భాగస్వామి ఎంపికలు - రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!

    మరిన్ని sheila dikshit వార్తలు

    Read more about:

    sheila dikshit delhi congress షీలా దీక్షిత్ ఢిల్లీ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కాంగ్రెస్

    English summary
    Three-time Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit died on Saturday in New Delhi. She was 81. Shiela Dikshit had been ill for a long time. She was admitted at around 10.30 am today. She died at 3.30 pm at a city hospital.
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue