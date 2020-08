కరోనా లాక్ డౌన్ దారుణం- జీతం కోతపై యజమానితో గొడవ - పీక కోసి బావిలో పడేసిన ఉద్యోగి

English summary

Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old Tasleem from west Delhi's Jharoda Kalan area for allegedly killing his employer, who had slapped him during an argument over salary reduction as his business was severely hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. Police said that the accused, Tasleem, who worked as servant at a dairy owned by 45-year-old Om Prakash, hit his employer on the head with a wooden stick, slit his neck with a knife, put it in a gunny bag and threw it in a well nearby.