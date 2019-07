English summary

In its reply, the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy) said, "Unauthorised/private journeys are not permitted onboard Indian Navy ships". In response to a question if the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi used the INS Viraat for his personal vacation in the Lakshadweep in 1987, the Indian Navy said, "Late prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had embarked on INS Viraat off Trivandrum on December 28, 1987 and disembarked off Minicoy on December 29, 1987 in his capacity as the Prime Minister of India." As to who all went with Rajiv Gandhi, the Navy replied: "Smt Sonia Gandhi had embarked INS Viraat along with the Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. No details of the entourage of Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is available with the concerned directorate at IHQ MoD (N)."