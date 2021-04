స్టాలిన్, ఉదయనిధి స్టాలిన్ తో పాటు వారిపై అనర్హత వేటుకు అన్నాడీఎంకే ఫిర్యాదు ..డీఎంకే ఎదురుదాడి

English summary

Top leaders of the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), including MK Stalin and his son Udayanidhi Stalin, have been bribing voters in five constituencies of Tamil Nadu and must be disqualified for this, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam (AIADMK) has said in a complaint to the poll panel today. The party has also sought the cancellation of elections in these five constituencies. Tamil Nadu is scheduled vote in a new government tomorrow.