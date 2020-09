English summary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took strong exception to the television programme titled ‘Bindas Bol’ aired by news channel Sudarshan news relating to Muslims entering civil services which the channel had likened to “infiltration” and “Jihad”. A three-judge bench, headed by justice DY Chandrachud, said that the claims made by the channel were “insidious” and it also cast aspersions on the credibility of the UPSC exams and was a great disservice to the nation.