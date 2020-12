కల్లు ఫుల్లుగా తాగండి .. కరోనా దగ్గరకే రాదు ... బీఎస్పీ నేత షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

Bahujan Samaj Party's Uttar Pradesh unit president Bheem Rajbhar has claimed that if people consume large quantities of farm liquor ''taadi'', they will not catch COVID-19.He also claimed that ''taadi'' has immunity power and a drop of it is purer than the water of the Ganga river.Addressing a party programme in Rasra area of the district on Monday, Mr Rajbhar said, "If people consume ''taadi'' in huge quantities, then they will not get infected by COVID-19.