'యూనివర్సిటీ పేర్లలో హిందూ, ముస్లీం పదాలు తీసేయండి'

Srinivas G

English summary

Words such as 'Hindu' and 'Muslim' in names of universities--Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University--do not reflect their secular character and should be dropped, a UGC panel has recommended. The panel was formed to probe the alleged irregularities in 10 central universities and the recommendations have been made in the audit report of AMU.