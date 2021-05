English summary

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 10.30 am near Assam's Tezpur, said the National Centre for Seismology. Earlier on April 29, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale had struck Assam's Sonitpur . This was the seventh tremor after the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on 28 April.