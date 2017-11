పుంజుకున్న జీడీపీ వృద్ధి రేటు.. రెండో త్రైమాసికానికి 6.3 శాతంగా నమోదు

National

The economy grew 6.3 per cent in the three months ending in September from a year earlier, faster than the 5.7 per cent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday. TCA Anant, Chief Statistician of India, said the GDP or gross domestic product growth marks a reversal after almost five quarters of decline. "This is very encouraging," Mr Anant said. The growth recovery was driven by the manufacturing sector, which grew at 7 per cent. But the agriculture sector recorded a sluggish growth rate of 1.7 per cent as compared to 4.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter.