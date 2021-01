కోవిషీల్డ్ ఫస్ట్ బ్యాచ్ రవాణాపై సీరం సిఈవో భావోద్వేగం .. ఇండియాలో 13 ప్రాంతాలకు చేరిన వ్యాక్సిన్

English summary

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted that it was an "emotional moment" for his team at the Pune facility as the first shipments of the Covishield vaccine rolled out today. 56.5 lakh doses of Covishield, India's first coronavirus vaccine, left the SII this morning for various cities including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati and Patna.