The Thane police are in the process of getting a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against former actress Mamta Kulkarni, wanted accused in the Ephedrine drug bust case. Kulkarni is believed to be holed up in Mombassa, Kenya, and will find it difficult to leave the country once the RCN is issued. According to the police, the process of registering the RCN was delayed because they were required to file a chargesheet against Kulkarni first. The police filed the chargesheet on September 29, and are now preparing a dossier on the actress to submit to the CBI, which has an Interpol wing. The RCN should be issued in another couple of months, police said. An officer said, “Due to certain technical issues, we had to wait before a chargesheet could be filed. That in turn delayed the process of registering an RCN against her. However, now that we have filed the chargesheet, we are working on the dossier and are hoping the entire process should be completed within the next two months.”