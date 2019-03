ముద్రతో ఉపాధి పొందిన వారి వివరాల వెల్లడికి కోడ్ అడ్డంకి .. ఎన్నికల తర్వాతే డేటా

English summary

The Labour Bureau’s survey on the number of jobs created under the Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency (Mudra) scheme will not be made public for another two months making this the third report on employment to be kept under wraps before the elections. “The number of jobs created under the Mudra scheme will be released after the polls as the Expert Committee found anomalies in the methodology used by the Bureau in arriving at the findings,” sources said. On February 22, The Indian Express had reported that the NDA government, after junking the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report on unemployment, planned to use findings of the Labour Bureau’s survey.