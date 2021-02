ఏరో ఇండియా 2021: తొలిసారి ఎఫ్-15ఈఎక్స్ ఫైటర్ జెట్ ప్రదర్శన(వీడియో)

Check out the #F15EX as it makes its historic first flight. F-15EX is built on a digital thread, allowing it to also serve as a testbed to incorporate future tech and capability for the @USAirForce . pic.twitter.com/6ulnxuy1fm

English summary

The F-15EX fighter jet was exhibited in Bengaluru during the Aero India 2021, where it took its historic first flight on Wednesday (February 3). The air forces of India and the United States held a discussion and exchanged information about the F-15EX fighter jets.