చికుబుకు చికుబుకు రైలే: ఢిల్లీలో నెలలో రెండుసార్లు కూతపెట్టనున్న.. ‘స్టీమింజన్ రైలు’!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The "Fairy Queen", the oldest surviving functional steam engine in the world, is once again ready to haul a heritage train from National Capital Delhi from Saturday. The 162 year old locomotive will haul a tourist train called 'The Steam Express' once a month between Delhi and Alwar via Rewari. This train, which is a great attraction among steam engine lovers across the globe, will run Delhi Cantonment and Rewari on second and fourth Saturday of month beginning from October, 2017. The operation will continue till April, 2018.