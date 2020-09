మైక్ విరగొట్టి.. ప్రతులు చించేసి - ప్రతిపక్షాల నిరసనల మధ్యే రాజ్యసభలో వ్యవసాయ బిల్లులకు ఆమోదం

English summary

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote, amid protest by Opposition MPs. rajya sabha sees huge uproar on sunday over agriculture-related bills. Protesting MPs have broken the mike placed in front of the Chair. Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien reached the Chair and tore some papers. The Opposition MPs are sloganeering inside the House.