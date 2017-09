మరింత వేగంతో మరో రాజధాని ఎక్స్ ప్రెస్ రైలు! ప్రయాణికులకు 2 గంటల సమయం ఆదా?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Indian railways is planning to introduce faster Rajdhani Express on the Mumbai-Delhi, the third Rajdhani train on the route, which will reduce the travel time in the line by two hours. The new train, likely to be launched by the Diwali this year, will cover the distance between Bandra (in Mumbai) to Nizamuddin station (in Delhi) in 13 hours, officials said. Presently, the route is served by two Rajdhani Express trains the August Kranti Rajdhani and the Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani. Both of them take more than 15 hours to cover the distance between the national capital and the financial capital of the country.